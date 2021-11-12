Good Saturday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the weekend ahead is just as nice.
After a mild week overall, we got our first taste of change on Friday, with Saturday and Sunday bringing even more change, with a taste of winter thrown in too.
Today & Tonight
As we kick off the weekend today, expect similar conditions to your Friday, with scattered lake-effect showers passing through from time to time. It will be fairly spotty this morning, with coverage expected to pick up later this morning into the afternoon and evening. Even so, the coverage will remain scattered like yesterday.
With high temperatures headed toward the 40s in most areas, rain will be the main precipitation type during the daylight hours, with flakes occasionally mixing in with the showers. The exception could be some cooler locations to the northwest as you get closer to the traditional lake-effect snowbelts like Houghton Lake.
Winds today will be breezy once again, coming out of the west northwest around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Accumulation of snow today will be minor, with the best chance for an inch to occur near areas like Roscommon County.
Later this evening, lake-effect will slow down a bit, with coverage becoming more isolated into the overnight. Lows will settle in the 20s and low 30s.
Sunday
An area of low pressure will pass through the state on Sunday, bringing a more widespread round of snow. With temperatures in the 30s tomorrow, we expect snow to be the primary form of precipitation, although there is a chance some drizzle may mix in early in the morning.
Accumulations will be tricky with ground temperatures still warm enough to have at least some melting influence. Generally around 1-2" is expected around the region, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. And with that melting in mind, it may not look like that much when all is said and done.
There may be some lower totals right along the lakeshore where warmer air off the lakes may keep things a bit warmer.
The good news with those ground temperatures is roads should be primarily wet and slushy, but use caution with it being the first event of the season, especially on elevated roads. Winds also won't be terribly strong (variable around 5 to 15 mph), so visibility should be okay outside of any bursts of snow.
Snow should wind down into Sunday evening, with lows falling into the 20s and 30s. As always, as we cool down, be mindful of any slippery areas during the late night hours, especially on elevated roads that are more prone to cooling down.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
