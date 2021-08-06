Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your day and your week have been going well! We are looking at some more organized rain chances this afternoon/evening (and I use "organized" lightly here), with more scattered rain for Saturday too. The good news is that none of this will be all-day rain.
Afternoon
Despite more cloud coverage than what we have been used to this week, temperatures will still manage the lower 80s. This is right on-par temperature-wise for this time of year. You'll notice higher levels of humidity out the door at this lunch hour, which will continue to increase headed into the weekend. Breezy conditions will also transpire this afternoon with a sustained wind out of the southwest between 10 and 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.
During this lunch hour, there is a cluster of rain and thunderstorms moving eastward off of Lake Michigan near the US-131 corridor. Some of this activity should reach the US-127 corridor this early afternoon (between 1:00PM to 3:00PM), but will slowly fizzle out as it does so. The environment it's headed into is not all too conducive to maintain the energy of this rain. We briefly dry out before supper-time, then more rain and thunderstorms move in shortly thereafter into our southwest counties. That rain will move northeastward towards the Tri-Cities, Flint, and into the western Thumb. This rain will still be scattered in nature, so it won't be an all-day rain, but expect some heavier downpours and gusty winds if you get caught under a thunderstorm. Any t-storm activity should stay below the severe threshold today.
Tonight
Some of that evening activity will linger into the overnight, but we will mostly dry out around the area. A stay shower or two may be possible as you wake up Saturday morning, but otherwise we will be dry. Mostly cloudy skies will hold through the overnight hours, keeping lows even milder than Thursday night. Lows will settle into the middle 60s, with lower 60s north. The wind will also slow down to around 5 to 10 mph out of the southwest.
Saturday & Sunday
Our unsettled and increasingly humid weather pattern continues into the weekend, but as things stand right now, it looks like the weekend will have far more dry hours than wet hours.
The first half of Saturday should be fairly quiet, with just smaller chances for storms before our heat and humidity kick off more development in the afternoon. Like Friday, the coverage of rain is expected to be hit and miss, so there will be plenty of opportunities to get outside.
Severe weather is not expected, but we could see some sub-severe strong wind gusts and downpours in the strongest storms. These will be slow movers as well, so there could be some locally heavy rainfall.
Highs on Saturday are expected to jump into the lower and middle 80s, with a noticeable uptick in humidity. In between any showers, we should see some sunshine especially in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday as well, with chances expected to be lower than Saturday. Chances are good that there will be far more areas that stay dry Sunday than those who see a shower or storm. Our northern counties north of the Tri-Cities have the best chance.
Highs on Sunday should rise into at least the middle 80s, with a chance at the upper 80s and low 90s if we can manage some sun for the second half of the day. With humidity added in, this could bring heat index values into the 90s, even if we fall short temperature wise.
Have a great weekend! Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
