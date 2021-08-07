Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope that your weekend is getting off to a good start! Cloudy conditions ruled this morning, and we've already been seeing skies clear nicely at this lunch hour. With that sunshine and heating though is a pop-up shower and thunderstorm chance.
Afternoon
The good news about any rain for this afternoon is that it will be scattered in nature, so it will not be an all-day rain or a washout by any means. You should still have a good amount of dry time in between! The rain and thunderstorm chance for today partly comes from slightly clearing skies, allowing more sunlight and heat. That heat combined with a high amount of moisture will fuel rain activity in the afternoon and dinnertime hours. Given how much moisture any rain will have to work with today, expect heavy downpours if you happen to get caught under a thunderstorm.
Highs today will manage the middle 80s which is only a couple of degrees above average for this time of year. You could think of today as just a typical summer day! High levels of humidity will be present though with dew point temperatures well into the 60s.
There's also a plethora of events happening around Mid-Michigan today! Here's your forecast for a few of them:
Tonight
As we lose the heating of the day tonight, rain and thunderstorm activity will come to an end. There may be a residual thunderstorm or two early in the overnight though, after sunset. Lows will be mild again with partly to mostly cloudy skies, settling into the middle 60s. Calm conditions from the wind standpoint are also expected.
Sunday
A storm complex in southern Minnesota as of Saturday morning could bring some rain and thunderstorm activity to Mid-Michigan Sunday morning. At most recent check of where this complex is, as well as more recent model data, the chance is still looking favorable for showers and thunderstorms around sunrise on Sunday. This complex will continue to evolve, and we'll be sure to keep you updated on that! The good news is that no severe weather is expected, it would just be wet weather for folks here. The best chance for rain Sunday morning will be in the western TV5 counties. Once we reach the afternoon hours, we'll see scattered pop-up rain and thunderstorms once again. Coverage should be less than Saturday, and expect more dry time than rain in-total!
Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s Sunday, kicking off the stretch of hot weather for the next couple of days. Temperatures will hold in the upper 80s, even touching 90s, as we work our way into next workweek. Humidity levels are also expected to stay high too with tropical air from the south continuing to work its way into Mid-Michigan.
Have a great weekend! Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
