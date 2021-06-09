Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
Showers and thunderstorms have brought some much needed rain to parts of the region so far this week, but the coverage of those showers has left a lot to be desired. The scattered nature has left far too many out of luck, and none of these chances for the rest of the week are guaranteed for any one location.
Track any rain all day long using our Interactive Radar.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, it should be a similar morning to our Tuesday with mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with areas of fog to start the day. While that fog isn't everywhere, there may be some locally dense pockets, so be aware of that. Thankfully, for the morning commute's sake, we're dry this morning.
With plenty of sunshine to start the day and an already mild start, plan for temperatures to jump into the 80s away from the lakeshore this afternoon. However, one notable difference from the last few days will be an easterly to northeasterly wind that will keep our shoreline areas cooler.
That northeasterly wind flow will also keep things a bit more stable in these areas too, with rain chances focusing a bit more inland today. While chances for rain aren't zero in these areas, the chances will be lower the closer you get to Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still develop here and there this afternoon and early evening the farther inland you go. Like previous days this week, showers and storms that do develop will be slow movers and have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall. Not everyone will see a shower or storm again today.
As we lose the heat of the day, any areas of rain should fizzle out and skies will likely clear out a bit into the overnight. Lows should settle in the 60s once again with a light east northeasterly wind. Some fog once again can't be ruled out, but shouldn't be a major issue.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
