Good Friday evening! We hope you've had a great week and have a wonderful weekend ahead.
A round of snow quickly moved through Mid-Michigan this morning, bringing messy and slushy conditions for the morning drive, even a few school closings. While the snow isn't done completely, what's left at this point won't be quite as widespread as this morning and should wind down for the most part this weekend.
This Evening & Overnight
Although the initial snow from this morning is long gone, a secondary cold front will pass through this evening, keeping rain and snow showers in play through the evening and early overnight hours. Once temperatures cool off enough, we'll change over to entirely snow showers.
While there could be a few bursts of heavier snowfall here and there, the progressive nature of these snow showers should generally keep any accumulations 1" or less the rest of the night.
Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop quickly tonight, eventually landing in the single digits and teens for overnight lows.
With plenty of moisture on the roads today with the snow melt and any showers, we'll need to watch for icy areas on the roads tonight and Saturday.
Saturday
Clouds don't appear to be going away entirely, but there appears to be a chance for some sun to break through at times on Saturday. Any sunshine won't help our temperatures out though, with highs expected to land in the upper single digits and teens.
Wind chills will likely remain in the single digits, even falling below zero, with a northwesterly flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour, and gusts near 20 miles per hour.
Snow showers are not expected to be widespread, but a few spotty lake-effect showers can't be entirely ruled out near the lakeshore.
Sunday
A few lake-effect snow showers are possible near the lakeshore again on Sunday, but just like Saturday, most areas won't see a thing. There is a chance lake-effect snow could be a little bit more robust in the Thumb on Sunday, so we'll keep an eye on that potential through the weekend.
Highs on Sunday will remain in the teens under mostly cloudy skies, with a light northerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
