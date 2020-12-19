Good Saturday morning! We hope you had a great week and hope the weekend ahead is just as nice.
Clouds have hung around Mid-Michigan much of this week and it doesn't appear much will be changing for the weekend. And after getting a quick breather from our wet weather Friday, it appears rain and snow chances will return for parts of the weekend as well.
With that being said, despite some rain and snow showers, we don't expect anything major so if you have to finish up any last minute holiday shopping or errands, you should be okay for the most part.
Today & Tonight
Rain and snow showers are already showing up on radar as of this writing (7:30 AM), but not much has actually been hitting the ground just yet. The air mass is still pretty dry from our precipitation-free day yesterday, so it will take a bit longer before we start to see rain and snow actually reach the ground.
With clouds holding strong through the day today, expect highs to only be a few degrees warmer than this morning. We'll top out in the middle 30s.
A cold front moving in from the west will be responsible for these showers, but as the front moves in, it will also be dying off. It doesn't appear any showers will be terribly heavy as they pass on through, so what falls today should be on the lighter side. This won't nearly be as strong as last week's storm system.
Shower chances will be a bit of a nuisance through the day and evening hours tonight, so plan for intermittent possibilities all day long. Accumulations, if any at all, should be minor.
Any rain or snow late tonight should taper off to mostly spotty areas of drizzle. Some areas of fog will likely develop as well. Overnight lows should remain pretty steady, with low to middle 30s.
Sunday
Some of our overnight drizzle or a light snow shower here and there could linger through the first part of Sunday, but we should gradually dry out a bit into the afternoon and evening.
Our sky conditions won't change much either, with mostly cloudy skies expected through tomorrow as well. Highs will be stuck in the 30s for Sunday afternoon.
Stay warm, everyone!
