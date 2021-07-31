Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is going well.
There are some rain and t-storm chances for this evening into tonight, but not for everybody. Any development will not be an all-day or night event.
Chances for hazy skies along with the development of waterspouts will be on the table for the rest of the weekend.
Here's your latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
Chances for a few scattered showers and t-storms will remain in the forecast going into the later evening and overnight tonight. This will all be ahead of an approaching cold front from the north.
A few storms developing could be on the strong side. Watch for damaging winds and hail within any t-storm development.
While the rain and storm chance will be scattered at worst, a good majority of the region will manage to stay dry into tonight with partly cloudy skies! Loons in Midland along with Munger Potato Festival should manage to stay mainly dry despite an isolated shower or storm.
This later evening will also feature another smoky sunset! More wildfire smoke moving in overhead should create a photogenic sun, as long as you don't have too many clouds in your area.
Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 50s near 60 into Sunday morning.
Sunday
Chances for a few more showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible from a passing cold front along with peak heating into the afternoon.
Like Saturday, rain coverage will be pretty spotty today, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans! Just be sure to keep tabs on the radar right here.
Another topic of discussion going into Sunday will be the chance for a few waterspouts to develop over the water near the lakeshore and into the Saginaw Bay. Reason being that larger temperatures differences between the water and air will cause higher amounts of instability.
With the active severe weather season observed so far, always best to have a source of receiving weather alerts for your area! The latest weather alert information can be found here!
For Sunday, high temperatures will a touch cooler compared to Saturday as a cold front dives in from the north. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s, nearly 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Winds will chance direction to the NW around 5-15 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
