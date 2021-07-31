Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a good start! It felt like another fall morning out there with temperatures starting in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There are some rain chances for this afternoon, but they are isolated to scattered in coverage. It will not be an all-day rain by any means.
Afternoon
Mostly sunny skies will continue past lunchtime today! The rain will be holding off until dinnertime and thereafter. A cold front to our north will sweep through the area providing the forcing for the showers. A couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible, but nothing on the severe end. Rain coverage will be pretty spotty today, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans! Just be sure to keep tabs on the radar right here.
Highs will be just below average for this time of year in the middle and upper 70s. Humidity levels will stay pleasant today, although you will notice just a slight uptick in mugginess prior to any rain. Conditions will be breezy at times too with a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 at times.
This evening will also feature another smoky sunset! More wildfire smoke moving in overhead should create a photogenic sun, as long as you don't have too many clouds in your area.
Tonight
Lows tonight will be around 60 degrees, give or take a couple of degrees based off of your location (more rural or more urban). Some of the scattered rain activity from the evening will linger into the first part of the overnight, but the second half of the overnight is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies. Past that, it will be a pretty quiet night!
Sunday
For Sunday, high temperatures will be cooler as a cooler airmass scoots in behind Saturday's cold front. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s, nearly 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Some rain activity will pop-up again in the afternoon, but still more isolated in coverage and not an all-day rain. The wind will be on the moderate end out of the north northwest between 10 to 20 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
