Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope the second day of your weekend has been going well! Residual moisture from last night's rain and thunderstorms provided for some haze/fog around Mid-Michigan this morning. That haze is mainly gone, but there are some shower chances to go over for today. Much like yesterday, it will not be an all-day rain.
Today
As cold air moves in above the surface and daytime heating mix together, the air will begin to churn a little bit. This will contribute to some weak convection, which should be enough to provide some sprinkles and showers around the area. There may be a rumble of thunder this afternoon as well, but this chance is lower due to our air being cooler as a whole today (so it is not as energetic to rise to provide stronger convection). Just like Saturday, any precipitation coverage will be pretty spotty today, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans! Just be sure to keep tabs on the radar right here.
Another topic of discussion today will be the chance for a few waterspouts to develop over the water near the lakeshore and into the Saginaw Bay. The reason for this being that larger temperature differences between the water and air will cause higher amounts of instability (due to the colder air aloft moving in). The stronger wind on the water today is also another ingredient for this phenomenon.
With the active severe weather season observed so far, it's always best to have a source for receiving weather alerts in your area! The latest weather alert information can be found here!
For Sunday, high temperatures will a touch cooler compared to Saturday as that cooler air moves in behind the cold front. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s, nearly 10 degrees below average for this time of year. The wind will be out of the north northwest around 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Skies dry out and clear out tonight with mostly clear conditions. High pressure from the west will continue to filter in as well, aiding in keeping things quiet. Lows will settle into the lower 50s, with a few upper 40s possible north in the morning. Some patchy fog is also possible for our rural locations Monday morning.
Monday
Your Monday is shaping up to be a nice day! Temperatures will reach the middle 70s which is below average for this time of year, but it's not blistering hot! Humidity levels will also stay pleasant tomorrow with tropical moisture still residing well to our south. The wind will remain out of the northwest from 5 to 10 mph. A few fair weather clouds will pass by, but we all should remain dry! Expect more sunshine than clouds!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
