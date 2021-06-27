Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! Saturday was a busy weather day with severe weather. Our thoughts go out to all of those who were affected by yesterday's storms.
Today's weather will not be as intense with only a low-end severe chance. Let's break down the forecast!
Weather Alert
A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the counties of SAGINAW and SHIAWASSEE until 10AM Monday. This warning is for the Shiawassee River at Owosso.
A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the MAPLE RIVER in southern GRATIOT County. The warning only extends along the river, west of US-127.
Afternoon
A cold front just off to our west will trek through our area today, popping up showers. A higher chance for a thunderstorm or two lies this afternoon. Today's activity will be in more of a scattered fashion and not as widespread as the last two days have been.
The severe potential still exists today for the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and our I-69 counties. However, there is no tornado threat and no large hail threat. Damaging wind gusts are the main concerns with storms today, if any even go severe in the first place.
Highs will still manage the low 80s today! Conditions will still be muggy with dewpoints in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. A southwest wind toda will sustain between 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.
Tonight
Some showers and storms will linger into the first part of the overnight, but overall conditions will be dry! Clouds will thin out to partly cloudy skies north tonight. This does pose the possibility for patchy fog north and west. A small shower chance comes back in along I-69 around 5 to 6AM, so you'll just want to be on the lookout for some damp roads as you start off your work week. Lows will settle into the mid 60s, while the humidity still sticks around with dew points in the 60s as well.
Monday
More shower and thunderstorm chances come in for Monday, but the best chance for rain still lies in the southern half of the viewing area. A weak warm frontal boundary combined with the high humidity levels will fuel and shower growth. Highs will reach the low 80s again, but the wind is expected to be light out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
More hit-or-miss shower and thunderstorm chances last through Wednesday, but at the moment there looks to be light at the end of the tunnel by next weekend! Shower chances lower, temperatures drop to the 70s, and the humidity is expected to be much more manageable as well. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
