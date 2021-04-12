Meteorologist John Gross has the forecast.

Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope the week is off to a great start so far.

After some showers and t-storms over the weekend, we will continue with more shower chances to start the week.

Here's the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

There still remains a chance for scattered showers going throughout your Monday. With that said, still expect plenty of dry time in-between any shower development.  

Monday Afternoon Showers

Monday Afternoon Showers

More clouds than sun will also be a common theme throughout today. With that said, a few rays of sun from time to time can't be ruled out.

Highs for later this afternoon will get back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be staying on the lighter side from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Monday Highs

Monday Highs

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue into the evening and overnight hours. A few showers will stay in the realm of possibility, but most will start to dry out into Tuesday morning.

Lows tonight will be a touch chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Lows Tonight

Lows Tonight

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

beltoneskorichearing.com
beltoneskorichearing.com

Stay warm, everyone!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.