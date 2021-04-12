Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope the week is off to a great start so far.
After some showers and t-storms over the weekend, we will continue with more shower chances to start the week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
There still remains a chance for scattered showers going throughout your Monday. With that said, still expect plenty of dry time in-between any shower development.
More clouds than sun will also be a common theme throughout today. With that said, a few rays of sun from time to time can't be ruled out.
Highs for later this afternoon will get back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be staying on the lighter side from the southwest around 5-10 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue into the evening and overnight hours. A few showers will stay in the realm of possibility, but most will start to dry out into Tuesday morning.
Lows tonight will be a touch chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s.
