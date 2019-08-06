Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope the rest of this week is just as nice.
While the rain is slowing down from this morning, we still have a chance for scattered showers as the day goes along.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the first part of the night. It won't be a constant rain in any one spot, so you will get breaks here and there. There could be a few stronger cells here and there with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds being the main threats.
Any showers and storms will end overnight and we'll clear out some cloud cover. With some leftover moisture, it will lead to areas of fog that develop tonight into our Wednesday morning commute.
It will be mild and muggy overnight, with low temperatures falling into the lower and middle 60s. Some 50s will be possible north of the Tri-Cities.
