Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope everything is going well for you so far this week.
After we get through the snow and rain shower activity today, we will be on a dry weather stretch for these next few days. Plus, the sunshine will return.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Just like this afternoon, scattered snow showers will be possible going through the evening hours. Temperatures this evening will fall through the lower 40s and 30s.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 20s. We will be chilly tonight, so make sure to bundle up! Tonight cloud cover will decrease, getting ready to let in the sunshine for our Thursday.
Thursday through Saturday, will feature sunshine and dry weather conditions. Check out the extended forecast in the 7day link below.
Stay warm, everyone!
