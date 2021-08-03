Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and had a chance to enjoy the great weather from yesterday.
Thankfully if you didn't have a chance, more of the same is on the way for Tuesday, with temperatures warming up a little bit more. The only fly in the ointment could be some spotty afternoon showers that develop, but the key word is spotty. Plenty of areas will remain dry and even those who do see rain, it won't be an all day affair.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures for the morning commute aren't too much different from yesterday, with mostly 50s out the door and a few 40s popping up here and there. Winds are light with very little humidity and clear skies overhead.
A mostly sunny start should warm our temperatures very quickly once again, with highs expected to land in the middle 70s near some of our lakeshore counties to the low 80s inland. Winds will be out of the southwest to west southwest direction around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
As a lake-breeze front develops this afternoon, some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to bubble up in places during the second half of the day.
The best chances for this to occur will be in areas north and west of the Tri-Cities, but if you plan on being outside today, keep an eye out no matter where you are to be on the safe side. Severe weather is not expected.
Outside of those showers, conditions should be pleasant once again this evening with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures. Overnight lows won't be quite as cool as the last few days, but should still settle in the 50s in many spots.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.