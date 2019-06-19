Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and had a chance to enjoy that beautiful day yesterday.
Unfortunately, that beautiful weather is going away as soon as it arrived with clouds already starting to roll back into the picture this morning, eventually followed by our next rain chance later today.
Today & Tonight
Skies are gradually clouding up this morning, so savor any sunshine you might see to start the day. Temperatures aren't all that bad either, with 50s and 60s to start the day.
With more cloud cover today and a northeasterly flow developing, expect temperatures to be a bit cooler today with areas near the lakeshore stuck in the 60s.Temperatures will gradually get warmer the farther inland you go, with middle and upper 70s in our warmest areas.
Scattered showers, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder, are expected to follow the clouds that are increasing this morning, with most of the activity holding off until the afternoon and evening hours.
Below is a picture of what the radar could look like at times this afternoon and evening.
Those showers will remain possible through the evening and overnight hours, but with the scattered coverage, we don't expect this to be a constant thing in any one area. Some may even get lucky and avoid rain all together.
Temperatures will remain mild overnight, with 50s expected once again as we head toward the Thursday morning commute.
