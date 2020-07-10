Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you are enjoying the week so far and we welcome you to Friday!
Make sure to stay safe and find ways to beat this heat.
We break down your forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon temperatures will continue to jump into the middle and upper 80s. Expect another round of sun and clouds, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
Those showers and storms will keep popping up throughout the day. Some locations earlier this morning received some rainfall, and more could happen in your area. To be prepared keep an eye on the radar, and grab the rain-gear before you head out.
Any thunderstorms that develop have the chance to bring gusty winds with heavy rainfall.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s for lows and we will continue to monitor scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, before our skies start to clear into our Saturday morning.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday looks beautiful with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures reaching the middle and upper 80s.
Sunday will feature a little more cloud cover, with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be "cooler" than what we've been experiencing. High temperatures Sunday will reach the lower 80s.
Stay safe and have a great Friday and weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
