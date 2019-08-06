Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week yesterday and we hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
Showers and storms returned late yesterday afternoon and evening, and we're dealing with the leftovers early this morning. While the rain will slow down a bit, we won't be getting rid of the shower chances today with unsettled conditions through the day.
Today & Tonight
At this point there is no severe weather as showers keep pushing off to the east. These should be little more than a nuisance on your morning drive.
We'll definitely feel the mugginess with all of the lingering moisture around as temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s, with dew points not trailing far behind.
Expect highs to jump into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with humidity going nowhere until tomorrow.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the day today and even linger into the evening hours. It won't be a constant rain in any one spot, so you will get breaks here and there.
Like we've seen the last few days, widespread severe weather is not expected, but there could be a few stronger cells here and there with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
Any showers and storms will fade into the overnight and we'll clear our skies out a bit. Unfortunately, those clearing skies will lead to areas of fog that develop into our Wednesday morning commute. '
It remains mild and muggy overnight, with lows falling into the lower and middle 60s. Some 50s will be possible north of the Tri-Cities.
