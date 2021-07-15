Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! It's a rainy and stormy morning at-that! We're still expecting some wet weather today although there looks to be some light at the end of the tunnel.
Today
Throughout the morning hours, shower activity has really run out of steam. There have been a few stragglers here-and-there, but most of us are seeing more dry time. There is, however, a line of showers moving into our US-127 counties as of the 9AM hour. There is no lightning associated with this line, it just contains some heavier downpours and gusty winds.
There will also be more activity firing back up this afternoon as a cold front swings through the area. The better chance of showers and storms associated with this cold front will be for the southern Thumb, and locations along I-69. By dinnertime today (5-6PM), most activity should be out of Mid-Michigan, with only a stray sprinkle lingering around.
Some of those storms have the potential to be strong or even severe as the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, isolated chance) of severe thunderstorms for those same locations. The isolated tornado chance that was present yesterday for today's storms is luckily gone, just leaving us with damaging wind gusts as the main impact. This would mean wind gusts with the potential to reach ~60 mph.
Highs today will be somewhat split around the viewing area, with upper 70s northwest behind the front, and low to middle 80s ahead of the cold front to the southeast and in the Thumb. Conditions will also be breezy today with a southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Tonight
The light at the end of the tunnel with today's weather is that we look to catch a break tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies, partly cloudy north. There is a small chance for a shower or two to filter back into our I-69 counties late in the overnight. The slight clearing to our north will allow for patchy fog to set-in for our northern counties. Lows will settle into the middle 60s south, and middle to upper 50s north.
Friday
For your Friday, expect some more thunderstorms and showers on the backside of this frontal complex as it exits to our east. The better chance for showers and storms Friday will mainly be in our eastern and southern locations, but the heating of the day may be enough to pop-up a stray shower or storm in our middle counties. Highs Friday will be slightly cooler though, only reaching the middle 70s. Expect slightly breezy conditions again with a northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
