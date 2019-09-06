Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend.
It was a beautiful stretch the last few days but things are going to change a bit into the last day of the workweek, with showers returning to the forecast for your Friday.
While these showers may not be the best way to end the workweek, we definitely could use the rain as parts of Mid-Michigan are now officially in drought stage. More on that here: Drought Update.
Today & Tonight
Despite the rain chances returning to the forecast, many of the morning commutes will start dry with just an increase in cloud cover. With those clouds moving in, our temperatures aren't quite as chilly with mostly 50s out the door. Winds are also on the lighter side.
Thanks to the extensive cloud cover today to go along with the showers, expect high temperatures only in the middle 60s to low 70s this afternoon.
Once showers arrive, chances will linger through the evening hours. However, we do expect the widest coverage to be through the morning and early afternoon. They won't be terribly heavy and rainfall amounts should generally check in at 0.25" or less.
The showers will become more spotty as the afternoon and evening go on, so while we can't rule out showers for your evening plans, there's also no guarantee you see one. Showers should remain light this evening as well.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
