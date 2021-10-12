Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Another day, another chance for rain. That's been the rhythm of our forecast lately and it looks like that will continue for the second day of the workweek. Thankfully, we got a break for most of our Monday and the rain up to our Tuesday morning commute has been fairly scattered.
We're also expecting showers and any storms today to be more progressive than what we've seen lately, so we should avoid major problems.
Today & Tonight
Scattered showers will be around for the morning commute and while severe weather is not expected, there are some localized downpours, so be prepared for some quick changing conditions under some of those showers. Track any rain before heading out with our Interactive Radar.
Clouds have stuck around overnight, and in conjunction with our southerly wind flow, we've seen our temperatures hold steady in the 60s and even low 70s this morning. Despite this warm start, don't expect temperatures to move all that much today, with similar readings expected this afternoon.
Winds will continue to be out of a southerly to southwesterly direction around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour at times.
Scattered showers will remain possible this afternoon and early evening, before rain diminishes ahead of the overnight hours. Most showers this afternoon should be fairly light and more of a nuisance than anything.
We should dry out a bit into Wednesday morning, but clouds won't be quite as quick to leave. Expect overnight lows around 60 for the Wednesday morning commute.
Wednesday
All signs are pointing to a drier day on Wednesday, and we'll have a chance to poke a few holes in the clouds, too. It doesn't appear that clouds will be going away entirely and mostly cloudy conditions will be in play tomorrow, but we'll take what we can get with the sun this time of year, even if it's a little bit.
Highs on Wednesday will have a chance to reach back into the 70s in spots, keeping us around 10 degrees above our usual highs this time of year.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.