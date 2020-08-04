Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice. If you have the chance today, go vote!
We had our fair share of showers and thunderstorms yesterday and it appears we'll be in for another round today. If you're not a fan of the showers, sit tight! We've got a more pleasant stretch ahead starting tomorrow.
Today & Tonight
Plan for a cooler start out the door this morning with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s to kick off the morning commute. While not as widespread as yesterday, we have a few scattered showers here and there that you may need to dodge for the morning drive.
Temperatures won't be moving much into the afternoon, with highs expected to be right around the upper 60s and low 70s in many spots. We still have a north northeasterly wind flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour, so areas along the lakeshore may be a bit cooler.
With that northerly, at times northeasterly flow, we do have Lakeshore Flood Advisories in place until 10 PM for Huron and Sanilac counties. Water may move over low-lying roads near the shoreline, and erosion issues will continue in these areas too.
Scattered showers will be possible through the course of the day, but we shouldn't see quite as many downpours as yesterday. Thunder may be hard to come by as well, with mainly garden variety showers expected. Outside of the showers, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few breaks in the clouds here and there.
Showers should gradually wind down late this evening and overnight, with skies breaking up a bit into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows should be very comfortable, falling into the 50s in most areas.
Cooler Week Ahead
An upper-level trough in the jet stream will allow some cooler air to settle in for the first half of this week, bringing a far different feel than what we felt for much of July.
Temperatures through the start of this week are expected to be in the 60s and 70s on Monday and Tuesday, with the very pleasant middle 70s expected on Wednesday.
If this gives you a little taste of early fall and you're not ready, don't worry!
We should see the cooler pattern retreat toward the end of the week with warming temperatures into the weekend, with middle 80s returning by Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
