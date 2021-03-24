Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
It was another great day on Tuesday, although a bit cloudier at times. The warmth stuck around though and despite more changes coming to the forecast today, the warmth should stick around for at least another day.
Today & Tonight
After a dry stretch of weather going back to late last week, showers have returned to the area this morning. These showers aren't terribly heavy, and shouldn't amount to much more than a nuisance on the morning drive. As always, be mindful on wet roads, but we don't expect any major issues on the commute.
After this initial push of showers this morning, there may be a bit of a lull in many areas before more showers become possible into the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
Rainfall amounts are expected to be less than 0.25" today.
These showers won't be a constant thing today, and with the scattered coverage, you may not see anything after this morning in some areas. If you plan on being outside, just check in with the radar once in awhile. You can use our Interactive Radar.
Temperatures with the clouds overnight have remained very mild, with a mix of 40s and 50s out the door this morning. Winds are still coming out of the southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Winds will flip around to more of a south southwesterly direction with time today, and become sustained around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts near 30 to 35 miles per hour. This should help bring out temperatures back into the 60s today, with low 70s possible to the east. Areas to the west will be a bit cooler with an earlier cold frontal passage.
Showers will gradually end this evening, with everyone drying out after midnight. Overnight lows will settle into the 40s again tonight, with a breezy west southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Stay warm, everyone!
