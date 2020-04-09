Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and have had a chance to enjoy some of the warmth through the first half of this week.
As we work through the second half of the week, we're in for a bit of a pattern change with below-average temperatures expected most of the time through the next few weeks. It's also possible at times that we see a few snowflakes with any wet weather chances as they pass through.
Spring in Michigan... always full of curveballs.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, we've got a few lingering showers from last evening passing through for the early commutes. The showers are primarily in the form of rain at this point, joined by temperatures in the middle 30s to around 40.
Once these showers pass us by, we should get a bit of a break for the rest of the morning and the sun may even peak out for a brief time.
Don't expect it to last too long, however, as more showers develop at times this afternoon and evening. With some of the cooler air moving in, especially aloft, it's possible some of these showers will be mixed showers with some snow, sleet, and graupel (grainy snow pellets) possible.
High temperatures won't be moving much today, with temperatures expected to land in the upper 30s to middle 40s this afternoon. Those temperatures will feel much cooler with a blustery northwest wind, sustained around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts between 30-40 miles per hour.
Showers should gradually come to an end late this evening and overnight. Skies won't clear out completely, but we may break up some of the clouds. Overnight lows will be a bit more chilly than we've seen so far this week, falling a few degrees on either side of 30.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.