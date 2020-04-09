Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week so far and are enjoying the second half to this week.
More rain and yes, even a few snow showers will continue today. We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures this afternoon will be much cooler than yesterday. Today high temperatures will climb into the middle and lower 40s.
More showers will start to develop this afternoon and last through the evening. With this cooler air in place it's possible some of the showers will be mixed with some snow flakes. Yes, some snow showers will be possible.
It will also stay breezy with a northwest wind, sustained around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts closer to 35 miles per hour.
Late this evening and overnight any shower activity should end. We will see some breaks in the clouds, trending still mostly cloudy.
Overnight low temperatures will be cooler with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
