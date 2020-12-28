Good Monday morning! Hopefully you had a great weekend. We hope this week is just as nice or better as we wrap up 2020.
Rain and snow showers returned to the area late Sunday night and although the worst of it has moved out, it's possible you could run into some slick spots on the morning commute. We'll get a brief break following our departing system, but scattered flurries and snow showers are expected to redevelop into the afternoon and evening.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are already on the chilly side, but as temperatures fall behind our departing cold front, more locations will fall below the freezing mark bringing more slick areas into play for the morning drive. A few extra minutes should get the job done, but its one of those mornings that could be hazardous if you're not careful.
We've already reached our high for the day in many areas at midnight and we'll remain steady in the upper 20s and low 30s in most areas through the afternoon. Wind chills will feel even colder than that, with a west northwesterly wind staying strong around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour today.
Scattered flurries and snow showers are expected to return this afternoon and this evening, but shouldn't be all that heavy and accumulations would be minor, if any. As always, just be careful out on the roads when conditions justify it.
Snow showers should taper off into the overnight hours and we'll likely see skies clear out a bit overnight. With winds also lightening up a bit, we should see temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s for overnight lows.
Looking Ahead: Wednesday Rain & Snow
Tuesday looks quiet with partly to mostly sunny skies, but as is usually the case in the winter months, that break in the action will be short.
Our next system could bring some headaches on Wednesday as our next shot at accumulating snow looks possible. That snow is expected to return largely after midnight Tuesday, picking up in intensity into the Wednesday morning commute.
As the area of low pressure responsible for that snow lifts to the northeast through Lake Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, warm air should move in from the south and change many areas over to rain. That changeover would be most likely around the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and areas to the south. Our northern counties would likely take longer, allowing for more snow to accumulate in these areas.
An early call of 2-5" of snow appears reasonable for those north and west of the Tri-Cities. As better information becomes available, some adjustments to that are possible. Lighter amounts will be expected the farther south and east you go, and much of that will melt with the arrival of rain.
The character of this round of snow is expected to be wet, which will likely lead to slick/greasy roads and may be difficult to shovel.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
