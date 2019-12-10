Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a rainy and mild start to the workweek, but now we begin our transition to a more typical December slate of weather with colder temperatures set to move back in, along with some scattered snow showers.
Today & Tonight
We're seeing a few snow showers pass through already this morning, so you may even see a few flakes on your morning commute. Temperatures have dropped off quite a bit with most of us in the 20s and 30s, around 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.
While the snow showers won't lead to much more than minor accumulation, it could drop the visibility here and there and with temperatures running colder, there could be a few slick areas.This also goes for any wet roads that may have iced over overnight.
With plenty of cloud cover and continued snow showers at times this afternoon and evening, temperatures won't be making much progress. In fact, many areas will actually be cooler this afternoon with middle 20s expected for most.
Wind chills will largely be in the teens and may even drop into the single digits at times, with a westerly to northwesterly wind around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Snow will remain possible overnight, but skies may break up a bit in a few spots. This should allow overnight lows to fall into the upper single digits to middle teens. Wind chills will likely be in the single digits, possibly below 0 for the morning drive Wednesday.
