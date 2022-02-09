Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan, we hope your week has been going well so far! After a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, clouds return with snow showers and some light drizzle. We're still eyeing another clipper at the end of the week which has the potential to bring some messy weather to our area.
Today
Out the door, temperatures are the warmest they've been this week in the morning. A few locations from the Tri-Cities and south have already rose above freezing. Temperatures have slowly climbed overnight and will continue to surpass freezing today, eventually into the middle 30s. Temperatures are receiving an added boost from the southwest breeze today, which will sustain between 10 to 15 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph occasionally.
There's a decent shot at seeing a little bit of sun early this morning, but cloudy skies take over for the majority of the daytime. This is as a clipper moves through the area, bringing along with it scattered snow showers and light drizzle. There might be a few spotty areas this morning, but the majority is expected to pick up during the afternoon. Any drizzle will be light and brief as temperatures above the surface this afternoon will be below-freezing, which is more supportive of snow. Fortunately, any major travel impacts are not expected today thanks to above-freezing temperatures, so expect roads to just be damp.
Any snowfall accumulations will be minimal today. Expect to see only a dusting if it manages to stick to the ground.
Tonight
The chance for scattered snow showers continues through the overnight hours. Most will be dry, though, residing under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will fall below freezing, but stay fairly "mild" in the middle 20s. The breeze will slow just a bit, out of the west southwest between 10 to 20 mph.
Thursday & Friday
A few isolated snow showers will remain on Thursday behind the first clipper, but those will be winding down through the morning. Most will just see mostly cloudy skies during the day with high temperatures right around 30 degrees. The wind will be out of the west between 10 to 20 mph, keeping wind chills in the 20s.
The next clipper system will begin its southeastward trek out of Canada on Thursday, making it's arrival Friday morning. That arrival sees snowfall coming into our area, but we're expecting another milder day like Wednesday with high temperatures into the middle 30s. That will bring the potential for liquid rain to mix in with falling snow. In total, Friday looks to have messy weather in store with the possibility for messy roadways in the morning, too. Look for more updates as we continue to near the end of the week!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.

