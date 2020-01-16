Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice.
Lake-effect snow showers return to the forecast today and while they shouldn't be too extreme, you'll be seeing flakes fly from time to time. Although we'll get a bit of a break Friday after those showers end, it will be a short break. We're still keeping tabs on another storm system that will have an impact over the weekend.
Today & Tonight
Scattered snow showers will be periodically be possible through the course of the day. While most won't be too heavy, there is a chance a few snow showers that move through the Thumb region may be a little heavier.
Assuming these bands develop as data depicts them this morning, it's not out of the question those who get underneath those bands pick up an inch or two of accumulation. Visibility may be low in these bands too.
Temperatures are running in the upper 20s and 30s this morning, but we're at our warmest part of the day for the morning commute. We'll likely fall or remain steady temperature-wise through today, with middle and upper 20s expected this afternoon.
A breezy northwest wind around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts between 25-30 miles per hour will likely keep us feeling like the teens most of the day.
As for tonight, we're expecting any lake-effect snow showers to taper off and some clearing to take place overnight. Lows will respond accordingly, with many waking up in the teens tomorrow morning. Areas in the far north may drop into the single digits.
Weekend Storm System
Although the snow is expected to begin around Mid-Michigan on Friday night, we don't expect snow to develop until very late, potentially after midnight for some parts of the area. Therefore, your Friday evening plans can likely go along as planned.
However, snow will be picking up quickly around the area into morning hours of Saturday. That snow could be heavy at times, so if you're planning on traveling early Saturday, it's best to keep focused on the forecast over the next few days.
The general trend with this system will be from heavy snow at the beginning of the event that will gradually transition to a mix and rain as we head toward the later morning and afternoon. It's worth noting that areas north of the Tri-Cities may not see a changeover at all and stay snow through the event.
That period of rain and mix is not expected to last too long, as the dry slot of the system moves through at some point during the afternoon and evening. This may shut precipitation down for the most part for a little while, before we have a chance for a second round of snow on the backside of the system. The second round is not expected to be as heavy as the first.
When all is said and done with system snow Saturday, this is looking like a 3-7" south of the Tri-Cities and 4-8" snowfall from the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, and northern Thumb to the north.
With temperatures warming up and some rain/mix moving in, some of the snowfall will melt and compact through the day, so it may not look like that much has fallen by the time the day comes to an end.
As we get closer to the event, we'll refine the forecast as necessary. At this point though, this event looks like it won't vary too much from place to place as far as snowfall totals go.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.