Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point!
It was nice to see a few glimpses of the sun yesterday, but as is the case during the winter months, as soon as it arrives, it quickly fades away. We'll likely see clouds move in the next few days and a few snowflakes will be coming along for the ride as well.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door this morning, it should be a fairly smooth morning commute. We have a few snow showers showing up on radar, but a quick check of the ground observations seems to indicate not much of this is reaching the ground. If it is, it's likely very light, so we shouldn't see too many issues.
Temperatures out the door are largely in the low to middle 20s and with an easterly wind around 5 to 15 as we start today, wind chills have had no trouble dropping into the teens.
With clouds expected to hang around today and east northeasterly winds picking up to around 10-20 miles per hour (gusts near 25 mph), temperatures won't be warming up much. Highs this afternoon will likely top out in the upper 20s and low 30s.
A disturbance to our south will gradually bring some snowfall into our area today, primarily in the afternoon and evening. This snow is expected to be light, but is expected to hang around in scattered fashion from this afternoon through tonight. The best chances will be focused around I-69, but smaller chances will also exist into the Tri-Cities and Thumb region.
Although the snow will be light, it's persistence along I-69 may lead to some accumulations around 1" or so in spots through midnight. Obviously, not a huge snow, but enough to lead to slick roads and be a nuisance at times. Lighter amounts, if any, will be found to the north.
Scattered snow chances will continue overnight in spots under mostly cloudy skies. Keep an eye out for any slippery areas into Thursday's commute as lows will settle into the 20s once again.
Stay warm, everyone!
