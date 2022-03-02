Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great week, you made it to the halfway point.
After a quiet start to the week and a flip over to March and the start of Meteorological Spring, it's only fitting that some areas may see a few snowflakes for tonight. For those ready to move on from the winter season, don't worry. Any snow that's out there this evening should be pretty minor compared to some of our events recently.
This Evening & Overnight
Although there's plenty of rain and snow showing up on radar this evening, our clearing with sunshine to start the day really dried things out in the atmosphere. Much of the rain and snow overhead this evening is evaporating before it reaches the ground.
Even where snow is hitting, primarily in our northern counties as of 5 PM, it doesn't appear to be causing too many issues on the roads, according to our traffic map. As always, drive to conditions, with most areas above freezing as this snow moves through, we should see minor impacts at best on the roads.
Those northern areas where temperatures are colder, would be the areas where slick roads are most likely.
Any snow or rain showers should end by around 9-10 PM this evening, with decreasing clouds expected overnight. Temperatures will fall into the single numbers and teens overnight behind this system, with wind chills having a chance to fall below 0.
Thursday
Although it will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the 20s, it should be one of our brightest of the 7-day forecast. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly sunny around most of the area.
If there is an area that could feature a bit more cloud cover, it would be our counties north of the Tri-Cities. Even so, no precipitation is expected on Thursday.
Winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour from the northwest, keeping wind chills in the teens most of the day.
Looking Ahead: Saturday & Sunday
We're keeping an eye on a storm system that's expected to move through the Great Lakes region over the weekend. The area of low pressure itself is expected to pass by to the north of us, which keeps us on the warm side of the system this time around.
Earlier this week, we were keeping an eye on the threat for any freezing rain, but as we've gotten closer to the weekend, that threat appears to be diminishing, which is great news!
While we can't rule out some wintry mix with some ice briefly on Saturday, right now it appears that window would be fairly small with a fast warm up eliminating that threat fairly quickly. It actually looks fairly dry behind the initial wave of precipitation too, which suggests most of Saturday should be spent dry. We'll have a better handle on the specific timing as we get closer.
Temperatures are expected to keep warming up through the evening on Saturday in the 40s and keep rising into Sunday morning as a warm front pushes through the area. Before temperatures start to fall later in the morning Sunday behind a cold front, we could see highs close to or even reaching 60 in parts of Mid-Michigan.
Rain will push through ahead of the cold front, so we won't be enjoying the warmth with sunshine. Thankfully, the amount of rain should be manageable, with 0.25 to 0.50" looking like a reasonable range for now.
Remember, you can always view the full 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.