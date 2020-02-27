Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope are having a great second half to the week.
After a very snowy Wednesday for parts of Mid-Michigan, we are breaking out into some sunshine today. However, with it being breezy we are tracking some lake-effect snow bands.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Roads and sidewalks in some areas are still very slick. Please be careful if you are traveling anywhere.
This evening through the overnight we will hold onto the chance of scattered snow showers. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky condition.
Our northwestern zones, primary Roscommon County may pick up a couple inches of snowfall as this lake-effect snow machine keeps going over these next few days.
Temperatures will remain cold tonight sinking down into the teens, feeling much colder because of a northwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Stay warm and safe!
Stay warm, everyone!
