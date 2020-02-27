Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the second half!
Snow stuck around for a good chunk of the day yesterday, but our latest system is now pulling off to the east of us, allowing the widespread snow to come to an end. However, we're a little different in Michigan, and the cold air that follows our storm systems kicks up the lake-effect snow machine.
While snow chances remain the next few days, they'll be much more scattered than Wednesday.
Today & Tonight
First and foremost this morning, it's a good idea to allow yourself extra time this morning if you reside in an area that received snow yesterday. Many streets have frozen over from yesterday with temperatures in the teens and 20s this morning, adding a layer of ice to the roads.
We have dozens of school closings this morning because of the slick travel conditions. Find a complete listing on our Closings page.
Temperatures don't get much better through the course of the day, with only middle 20s expected this afternoon. Those temperatures will feel even colder with a blustery northwest wind around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts near 30-40 miles per hour.
Scattered snow showers will be around at times through this afternoon and evening and accumulations should remain minor for the most part. Areas to the northwest such as Roscommon County may be the exception where we could pick up a few additional inches the next couple of days.
Overnight lows remain chilly tonight, falling into the teens with wind chills in the single digits, perhaps even below zero. Winds overnight remain breezy around 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
