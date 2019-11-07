Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the second half of the work-week is just as wonderful. We are almost to Friday!
We received snow all across the region yesterday. This morning it looked like a winter wonderland in most locations, but most of the snow has since melted thanks to some sunshine and above freezing temperatures.
Scattered snow showers will remain possible this evening, with very cold air settling on in for tonight.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Lake enhanced snow showers will remain possible this evening, otherwise we will be under a partly cloudy sky. However, temperatures will remain cold falling through the 20s and 30s this evening. Feeling more like the teens and 20s for wind chill values.
SLIDESHOW: Snow totals for Nov. 7
Any snow shower activity should end during the overnight period, but we will keep a chance for a few bands of snow to move across the Thumb. Mainly for Huron and Sanilac county. Huron county is also under a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until Noon Friday. For more information, click here.
Tonight clouds will decrease, allowing for colder temperatures to settle in. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to the middle and lower 20s.
Watch out for any refreezing out on the roads, from the leftover moisture and cold temperatures.
Watch out for any refreezing out on the roads, from the leftover moisture and cold temperatures.
