Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
After an active day on Tuesday, we still have some snow showers to get through before the day is over.
Any snow showers we encounter this evening will be focused more on travel impacts rather than snowfall accumulations.
We break down the forecast below!
This Evening & Tonight
Of course, road conditions will still be in rough shape in areas that road crews haven't got to yet. The typical side streets and back road locations will likely be the trouble spots.
Even roads that were cleared this morning may have some additional snow on them from lake-enhanced snow showers and snow showers that are still passing through this evening. Slick roads and blowing snow with reduced visibility will be potential hazards on your drive, so take it easy.
Snow showers should wind down later this evening. We then should stay quiet through the overnight period with our winds relaxing a bit.
Low temperatures will dip down into the teens and lower 20s, with wind chills in the teens as we start our Thursday morning commute.
