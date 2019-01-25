Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Snow showers moved back into Mid-Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening, and while not bringing a huge snowfall with them, they've brought just enough to coat some area roads.
Be mindful of that on your morning drive today and be prepared for colder temperatures to really settle in today & through the weekend.
Today & Tonight
Snow showers will be scattered about through the day and while they won't be adding up to all that much once again, slippery roads will continue to be possible with temperatures only jumping into the teens today.
Some of these snow showers, particularly near I-69, may contain some locally heavy bursts which could quickly coat the roads and drop visibility. If traveling near there or to the south toward Detroit, be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing conditions.
Temperatures in the teens today are cold enough on their own, but with a stiff westerly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, it will feel below zero for much of the day with wind chills.
The snow showers will diminish tonight, but the cold will hang tough. If you're out and about for any Friday evening plans, expect wind chills to stay below zero, with overnight lows falling to around 0 if not below tonight.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
