Good Monday morning! Hopefully you had a great weekend and best wishes for a great week ahead.
Scattered snow made an appearance at times on Sunday and some of it has stuck around for the early morning drives on your Monday morning. While it doesn't appear to be all that heavy, there's enough to lead to a few slippery areas on your morning drive.
Beyond some scattered flakes, Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be a pretty standard mid-January day.
Today & Tonight
Road crews have been out this morning and based on traffic and plow cameras. many treated roads are becoming primarily wet. As always, this may not be the case everywhere, so take it easy when appropriate, you know the drill.
With temperatures falling below freezing after the snow started falling yesterday, you may have some ice on the windshield to scrape this morning also. We're in the 20s and 30s as you head out the door, with just a minor wind chill.
Overcast to mostly cloudy skies will stick around today and that will hold our temperatures back a bit. But we should still see most areas come back up into the lower 30s this afternoon. Sustained winds will come out of the west around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Any snow showers from this morning should taper off and we'll get a brief break before more scattered snow showers are expected to develop again this afternoon and evening. Any snow accumulations would be minor during the second half of the day, but be sure to stay aware on the roads in any efficient bursts.
We'll keep the same rhythm overnight with scattered lake-effect snow showers, with overnight lows settling into the 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
