Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan, welcome to a new week! We hope you're getting it off to a good start. The second half of the weekend saw a warm-up in the temperature department with highs in the lower 30s by the afternoon. Heading through this week the majority of days will see temperatures in the 30s. As far as snow goes, we're tracking numerous clippers this week, but quiet weather holds between them.
Today
Out the door this morning air temperatures are continuing a "warmer" streak running in the middle and upper 20s. A light wind out of the west is allowing wind chills to stay close to the air temperature, also in the 20s. Cloudy skies are residing over our area and scattered snow showers will pick up this morning, although right now just a few flurries are showing up on radar in the Thumb. As snow showers continue to pick up through the morning hours with a cold front sweeping through, expect a quick dusting in isolated locations. Those snow showers will linger into the afternoon but eventually taper-off by dinnertime.
Accumulations will be light from snow showers today, we're expecting a dusting to 1" by the time everything wraps up this evening.
High temperatures today will be similar to Sunday, if not only a degree or two cooler than Sunday. Overall, highs around 30 are normal for this time of year! We'll see a west wind from 5 to 10 mph keeping cold wind chills at-bay.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies still linger tonight but we stay dry. The cooler air that rushed in behind today's cold front will allow lows to drop back to the teens again. Fortunately, the west wind from the day continues to stay light at only 5 to 10 mph, so wind chills aren't expected to drastically differ from the air temperature.
Tuesday
As weak high pressure moves into the area skies will break apart a bit allowing partly cloudy skies! Temperatures will hold the level around 30 degrees Tuesday, all-in-all letting Tuesday shape up to a nice February day! The wind will prevail out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.
More Clippers this Week
We're under the same pattern for the rest of the week where lobes of energy get forced southeast out of Canada towards the Great Lakes. These are where our clipper systems come from. We're looking out for the potential for two more systems this week, one on Wednesday and one on Friday.
With temperatures in the 30s there is the potential for mixing to come into play. This largely depends on how temperature profiles above the surface also line up. Wednesday is looking like the better shot for some mixing to come into play; however, it's looking like it may be brief with that system. At the moment, Friday's system looks like it should be all-snow with a generally cooler temperature profile.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
