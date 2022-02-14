Good Monday afternoon Mid-Michigan, Happy Valentine's Day! Conditions are quiet starting off the week, just cold. Snow showers return this afternoon before a quiet day Tuesday. The potential also still exists for messy weather midweek, especially messier on Thursday.
Valentine's Day
Although we've had some sunshine this morning, temperatures have been staying chilly. High temperatures this afternoon will be a little warmer than what we saw this weekend, eventually into the lower 20s. A southwest wind between 5 to 15 mph will keep wind chills in the teens.
A weak clipper system moving through will bring some scattered snow showers, which will mostly pick up during the afternoon hours. Accumulations are expected to be light, only up to 1". However, some heavier bursts of snow are possible momentarily today, which could end up putting down totals slightly over one inch. Some isolated slick spots are possible on roadways later today when you're heading home for work, or if you're heading out for any Valentine's Day plans.
Tonight
Snow showers taper off tonight before midnight, afterwards skies turn variably cloudy. The better chance for a full clearing will be up north. All around the area, lows will drop into the single digits, and sub-zero readings are possible by tomorrow morning in our northern counties. Expect wind chills to be slightly colder with a west southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Behind Monday's clipper, tranquil conditions will reside around the area with partly cloudy skies. While temperatures stay below freezing, they'll be warmer than Monday reaching the middle and upper 20s. The wind will be out of the southeast between 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday & Thursday
The wave of energy responsible for this system is slowly beginning to move onshore in the Pacific Northwest, it will be be completely over land by the evening hours Monday. As it moves over land through the next couple of days, a low pressure system will develop to our north, which will then move to the east closer to the Great Lakes. In conjunction with that, a plume of moisture from the Gulf will migrate into the Great Lakes. That moisture is what will feed the rain and snow expected on Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures spike quickly on Wednesday reaching the middle 40s, then come crashing down below freezing on Thursday. We're expecting messy travel conditions with slower commute times and possible delays or cancellations of flights on Thursday as there is the potential for mixed precipitation, but also ice forming on roadways due to the falling temperatures. The warmth and rain on Wednesday will rinse away road treatments, leading to that higher ice potential on the roads. There is still some variability to the exact track of this system, so any long-lived mixed precipitation and freezing rain potential along the rain/snow transition line may end up missing us, but it's still something that's on the table at the moment. As always, continue to look for updates through the next few days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
