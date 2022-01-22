Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan, we hope your weekend is getting off to a great start! Scattered snow showers will be in the cards today, but they are fighting some dry air first. For Monday, we're also tracking snow for Mid-Michigan which should amount to more snow than today.
Today
Starting this morning we have a band of snow coming off Lake Michigan associated with a warm front brining more persistent snow to the western side of the state. That snow is running into some dry air, but will eventually work its way to the ground mid-to-late morning in our viewing area. A cold front following shortly behind the warm front will also help to provide scattered snow showers the remainder of the afternoon.
Not much is expected by Michigan standards, but still enough to provide some slick roadways today with pavement temperatures below freezing.
The cold front will also provide breezy conditions today. High temperatures will reach the middle and upper 20s, but a southwest breeze between 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 will make that feel more like the single digits this morning, then the teens this afternoon.
Heading into the evening, a chance of flurries remains but overall skies remain mostly cloudy.
Tonight
Through the overnight the wind will dial back in speed and we stick with mostly cloudy skies. We can't rule out a few lake-effect flurries overnight given a northwesterly wind, but most should stay dry. Lows settle into the lower teens again with single digit wind chills.
Sunday
While still under clouds on Sunday, the weather will be quiet overall. A few isolated lake-effect snow showers are possible, but most stay dry. Highs will be cooler on Sunday thanks to a northwest wind ushering in another shot of arctic air. Highs will only be around 20 degrees.
Monday Snow Potential
The potential for a clipper system Monday still exists with increasing confidence. While there is still some uncertainty going with this snowfall, it looks like most of the lower peninsula will see widespread steady snowfall during the day Monday. The morning commute should still be okay at the time of this writing, but the afternoon and evening commute certainly have the potential to be slick.
Amounts don't look extreme, but even a few inches during those commutes would be enough to be an inconvenience. Additionally, this is looking to be more of a shovel-able snow compared to Saturday. Stay tuned for updates through the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
