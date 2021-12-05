Good Sunday night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After a messy system to end the weekend, we turn more towards a lake-effect pattern to start the new week.
Colder temperatures along with stronger winds will all be on the table. We're also looking at an active pattern for the upcoming week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Several Winter Weather Alerts are in effect for Mid-Michigan.
Evening/Tonight (Sunday)
After a rain/snow mix this earlier evening, our messy weather will begin to exit after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will hold into Monday morning.
Temperatures tonight will slightly increase, peaking into the upper 30s near 40 by around midnight, and will then steadily drop through the day Monday.
Monday
The wind is expected to pick back up near dawn thanks to a passing cold front. This will bring a west northwest wind sustained between 15-25 mph, gusting up to near 40 mph. Some power outages will be possible throughout the day. Be sure to secure any loose items outdoors.
The west northwesterly flow behind our system from Sunday will knock high temperatures down into the 30s, with that being a morning high temperature, where readings then fall through the rest of the day. Winds chills feel like the 20s and eventually teens into the afternoon.
Scattered lake-effect snow showers will be in the area, especially the lake-effect snow bands that are northwest in the TV5 viewing area. Any accumulation of our viewing area will be isolated to 1" or less. A few inches west near the snowbelts off Lake Michigan will be on the table.
Temperatures fall into the teens overnight Monday into Tuesday. Wind chills will feel as cold as the single digits for some Tuesday morning. Another day to dress in layers if venturing outdoors.
Looking Ahead
Several more systems look possible throughout the week. As of right now, one Thursday into Friday and another one Saturday into Sunday.
We will try to take it one system at a time to avoid as much confusion as possible. Be sure to check in with the forecast often!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
