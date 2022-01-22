Good Saturday night Mid-Michigan! We hope the weekend is going well.
A few snow showers will be in the cards tonight and we also have breezy conditions leading into Sunday.
For Monday, we're also tracking around round of snow for Mid-Michigan.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight (Saturday)
After several scattered snow showers earlier today, we will continue with this chance going into the overnight hours. Nothing as widespread as earlier this afternoon.
There is as a clipper system that is expected to pass just to our southwest through the Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo/Battle Creek area. A few snow showers on the fringe of that are possible later in the overnight period. Best chances will stay SW of the Tri-Cities.
If you don't experience any snow showers tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies into Sunday morning.
Lows tonight are still cold near 10 degrees, give-or-take a few degrees depending on your location. Wind chills will still run in the single digits with the northwest wind between 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph
Sunday
While still under some lake-effect clouds on Sunday, the weather will generally be quiet overall. A few isolated lake-effect snow showers are possible, but most stay dry. Northwest of the Tri-Cities and the Thumb will stand the best chance to see some of this activity.
Highs will stay cold on Sunday thanks to a northwest wind ushering in an arctic airmass. Highs will only be around 20 degrees.
Clouds increase for the entire region late evening into Monday morning ahead of our next clipper system. Lows Sunday night are cold near 10.
Monday (Snow Potential)
The potential for a clipper system Monday is looking better at this point in time. Latest trends are expecting most of the lower peninsula will see widespread steady snowfall during the day Monday.
The morning commute should mostly be in good shape with snow starting to move in from the north and west. The evening commute will likely have some travel slowdowns.
Amounts don't look extreme, but an overall 1-3" looks good when all said and done going into Tuesday morning.
While not a lot, this is looking to be more of a shovel-able snow for many. With temperatures in the teens and 20s, this will be more of a fluffy, light snow that can blow around easier. Watch for some reduced visibility.
Like always, stay tuned for updates through the weekend!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
