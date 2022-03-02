Good Wednesday afternoon, we hope your week has been going well so far! After a beautiful morning filled with sunshine the clouds have returned, and along with it, snow showers. Those snow showers will fill in through the afternoon but accumulations will be minimal. We lead into a dry Thursday and Friday before rain comes into the forecast this weekend.
Afternoon
Snow showers are already ongoing at this lunch hour in our northern tier of counties. They're reaching the ground primarily as flurries or light snow. More of that snow will fill in to locations farther south as a weak clipper grazes the Great Lakes to the southwest. Snow will persist through the evening but eventually end before midnight tonight. There could be a patch of drizzle in our southernmost locations this afternoon, though snow is primarily expected with this system.
With many areas expected to be near or above freezing this afternoon and the light nature of the snow, impacts on the roads are expected to remain minor. Expect to just have wet roads for the evening commute, with accumulations primarily on grassy and untreated surfaces. Even those accumulations will only range from just a dusting to 1".
The aforementioned temperatures today will come in just slightly cooler than Tuesday, but still seasonable for almost everyone! The wind will begin to pick up towards 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Tonight
Temperatures tonight dropping back into the teens with single digits north will pose the chance for refreezing on the roads. Elevated surfaces will have the better chance of becoming slick for Thursday morning. Skies will break up leaving to partly to mostly clear skies and a north northwesterly wind between 10 to 20 mph.
Late Week/Weekend Outlook
Thursday and Friday are dry, although more clouds will be observed on Friday. Thursday will be the coldest day in the extended forecast, only reaching the 20s. 30s return for Friday.
Saturday we will track a system to possibly deliver a brief window of mixed precipitation in the morning before switching over to just rain by the afternoon. This activity will likely linger into Sunday morning. The area will tap into a much warmer air mass on the southern side of the system on Sunday. Temperatures for many look to reach the 50s and near 60! Breaks are likely in the precipitation for the weekend, so don't expect a complete washout.
Remember, you can always view the full 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
