Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
After an active day on Tuesday things should be a bit quieter today. While we still have some snow showers to get through early this afternoon, we don't expect nearly the amount we received yesterday.
The story with any snow today will be focused more on travel impacts more than the amounts we expect.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Of course, road conditions will still be in rough shape in areas that road crews haven't got to yet. The typical side streets and back road locations will likely be the trouble spots.
Even roads that were cleared yesterday may have some additional snow on them from overnight snow showers and snow showers that are still passing through this afternoon. Slick roads and blowing snow with reduced visibility will be potential hazards on your drive, so take it easy.
If traveling south to the Detroit area, definitely be mindful of rapidly changing conditions as lake-effect snow is expected to be a bit heavier south of I-69.
Another inch or two looks possible in the heaviest spots, with most places getting under 1" of additional snow.
Temperatures are in the lower to middle 20s and we don't expect much movement through the day. Expect a fluctuation of only a few degrees for our afternoon highs, with wind chills in the single numbers and teens all day long.
Snow showers should wind down this evening, if not a touch before that. We should stay quiet through the evening and overnight with our wind finally relaxing a bit.
Low temperatures will dip down into the teens and lower 20s, with wind chills in the teens as we start our Thursday morning commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.