Good Monday evening! We hope you've had a great start to the week and a great Valentines Day!
It's been a quiet day so far but some quick hitting snow showers are possible this evening. Behind them, we'll have another quiet stretch before things get more interesting toward the middle of this week on Wednesday and Thursday.
This Evening & Overnight
Snow showers that are passing through this evening will have a chance to put down some quick accumulations, possibly up to an inch or two, in a short amount of time. Lower visibility is also possible in these snow showers. It's important to note that these accumulations may be highly variable, so not everyone will see the same amount.
With temperatures in the teens and 20s this evening, this snow should be able to stick to the roads fairly easily, so be sure to take it easy as usual when the snow falls.
Snow showers should end into the overnight, with lows falling into mostly the single digits above 0 with partly cloudy skies developing.
Tuesday
With the skies clearing late Monday night, we should start the day with some sunshine on Tuesday. Winds will take more of a southeasterly turn, which should give us a decent warm up through the day considering where we start.
Highs will land in the middle 20s for most for the afternoon, with that southeast wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Despite an increase in cloud cover for the afternoon and evening, we should remain dry through Tuesday night. Temperatures will rise overnight into Wednesday, with plenty of areas starting in the 30s on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday & Thursday: Early Outlook
There are certain details that are more clear than others when it comes to our storm system arriving Wednesday, continuing for some into Thursday. Before we dive into what we know so far, it's important to stress that the finer details will take a bit longer and there will be some fluctuations or changes as we get closer.
One thing is clear, we're getting a lot warmer into Wednesday. Highs should rise into the 40s for most Wednesday afternoon, keeping any inbound precipitation on Wednesday afternoon and evening purely rain.
That should help us out on the roads, but that rain, along with melting snow, could bring a lot of standing water to the area. In addition to that, the warm temperatures could cause ice on local rivers to move, making ice jams a possibility.
Later on Wednesday night into Thursday, temperatures will fall bringing colder air into the area for the second-to-last day of the workweek. This will bring the possibility of some mixed precipitation (sleet and/or freezing rain) before we change to outright snow.
One of the big questions we'll try to solve is just how quickly that changeover occurs. A slower changeover could lead to a longer period of rain or mixed precipitation, while a faster change could bring snowfall totals up.
There's still plenty of variability in our data, preventing more specific expectations. But we'll work as quickly as possible and share those details as soon as we can.
For now, plan on the potential for messy travel conditions on Thursday, with colder air settling back in by Thursday evening and Friday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
