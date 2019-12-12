Temperatures found their way back to normal on Thursday, but we're not getting by scot-free.
Tonight
A clipper system over Wisconsin will sweep across lower Michigan this evening, pushing a wave of light snow out ahead of it. Steady light snow will break out briefly early this evening along much of US-127 from Mt. Pleasant to Houghton Lake, and will attempt to press farther east. With plenty of dry over the region though, the snow will begin to break up as it moves east, meaning most locations south of the M-55 corridor will experience little more than some light snow showers or flurries.
Keep track of tonight's snow with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar.
Snow will come to an end by midnight as the system begins to move east of the region, with accumulation of up to 1" possible in parts of Clare, Roscommon, or Ogemaw Counties. Locations south and east will see rapidly decreasing amounts, generally less than 1". Even so, if you plan to travel this evening, you should remain alert for slick spots or even a light dusting of snow wherever snow falls.
Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 30s throughout the night, with mostly cloudy skies taking over after midnight. A south-southwest wind at 10-20 mph will push wind chills into the upper teens and 20s.
Friday
For the end of the work week, how about we just have a dry, fairly comfortable day? Mostly cloudy skies will linger behind tonight's clipper system, but we don't stand to pick up any snow outside of a stray flurry in the morning.
High temperatures will get a well-earned bump up to about 40 degrees, rewarding us for the mid-week cold snap.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.