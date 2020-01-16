Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a fantastic week!
Scattered snow showers are continuing to push across the region. If you get underneath a strong band of lake-effect that will slick up the roads and create low visibility.
Please be careful while traveling.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
It has been breezy today with a northwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph. This is not only giving us a wind chill, but it is also helping to spark up some lake-effect snow showers.
Scattered snow showers will continue this evening, with the highest accumulations expected in the Thumb. When all is done, 1" to 4" of new snow will be possible.
Temperatures this evening will continue to drop through the 20s, landing in the teens for overnight lows.
Any snow showers are expected to diminish going through the overnight period.
Weekend Storm System
Although the snow is expected to begin around Mid-Michigan on Friday night, we don't expect snow to develop until very late, potentially after midnight for some parts of the area.
However, snow will be picking up in intensity quickly around the area going towards the morning hours of Saturday. That snow could be heavy at times, so if you're planning on traveling early Saturday, it's best to keep focused on the forecast over the next few days.
The general trend with this system will be from heavy snow at the beginning of the event that will gradually transition to a mix and rain as we go towards the second half of the morning and into the early afternoon. It's worth noting that areas north of the Tri-Cities may not see a changeover at all and the precipitation will stay all snow through the event.
That period of rain and mix is not expected to last too long, as the dry slot of the system moves through during the afternoon and evening hours. This may stop precipitation for the most part for a short period of time, before we have a chance for a second round of snow on the backside of the system. The second round is not expected to be as heavy as the first.
When all is said and done with system snow Saturday, this event is looking like a 3" to 7" south of the Tri-Cities and 4" to 8" snowfall from the Tri-Cities and points north, our western counties, and the Thumb.
With temperatures warming up and some rain/mix moving in, some of the snowfall will melt and compact through the day, so it may not look like that much has fallen by the time the day comes to an end.
While we get closer to the event, we'll fine tune the forecast. At this point though, this event looks like it won't vary too much from place to place as far as snowfall totals go.
If you are planning on traveling anywhere, as usual be careful and safe.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
