Good Sunday morning! We hope you had an enjoyable and safe Halloween and also a great start to the weekend if you weren't celebrating.
After a beautiful day yesterday, our weather story changes quickly and becomes a lot more active. Today, we'll get our first taste of winter, which brings scattered snow showers, windy conditions, and lakeshore flooding.
Some of the winds may be strong enough to cause scattered power outages, so keep devices charged as much as possible today.
Today & Tonight
Our round of rain from the early part of the overnight is quickly moving out of the region almost as quickly as it arrived. Behind those showers, the winds have already started picking up and that's just a sign of things to come today.
Temperatures are starting the day in the 40s, but also don't get used to that either. A strong cold front passing through will allow cold air to rush into the area today, which will cause our temperatures to move in reverse today. We start in the 40s, but will fall quickly into the 30s by the afternoon. With a strong wind, wind chills will feel like the teens and 20s.
That aforementioned wind will be sustained around 20-30 miles per hour from the west northwest, with the potential to gust between 40-50 miles per hour inland and could even gust over 50 miles per hour near the lakeshore. Wind advisories have been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area.
In addition to scattered power outages, significant lakeshore flooding is possible in parts of Huron & Tuscola Counties. Lakeshore Flood Warnings have been issued until 4 AM Monday. Shoreline erosion, and flooding of low-lying areas is expected.
As colder air filters in this afternoon, scattered snow showers will develop. These snow showers aren't expected to lead to significant accumulation, but there may be some locally heavy bursts, which could drop visibility and quickly coat the roads.
Some minor grassy accumulations are also possible, most areas well under 1". Areas to the northwest toward Roscommon County may see a bit more than 1" and there could be some spots in the Thumb that could see just over 1" as well where lake-effect is most persistent.
Snow showers will taper off overnight into Monday morning and our skies should start breaking up a bit as well as drier air moves into the region. Winds will remain breezy, but should die down a bit toward the Monday commute.
Overnight lows will settle in the 20s to around 30, with wind chills feeling much colder.
Stay warm, everyone!
