Showers and thunderstorms won't stop us from having another comfortable night!
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to drift south this evening, but will tend to lose steam as we lose daylight. Still, folks from the Tri-Cities and Saginaw Bay southward should be keeping an eye on the sky. Heavy downpours, small hail, and cloud-to-ground lightning will be possible from any passing storms. Everything will quiet down by midnight, and we'll clear out pretty quickly from there. Temperatures will take a dip into the middle and upper 50s, treating us to yet another night of pleasant sleeping weather!
Wednesday
Looking good overall for the middle of the week. High pressure will remain in control, leading to mostly sunny skies for a good majority of the day. However, with temperatures taking a slightly warmer turn and some lingering instability, we may scare up an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon again. These will not be nearly as numerous as the storms on Tuesday, but may have you scrambling inside if you're not ready. Highs Wednesday afternoon will top the low 80s.
Whatever showers or thunderstorms are left on Wednesday evening will dissipate quickly with the loss of daytime heating. From there, it's a similar story of clearing skies and comfortable conditions overnight. Lows Wednesday night will dip to around 60 degrees.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
