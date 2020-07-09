The heat wave is nearly over, but we'll be dealing with occasional storms as we make the transition to more comfortable conditions
Overnight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight thanks to the very warm and humid air mas that remains over the region. These storms, along with some rolling in from Lake Michigan could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Conditions will remain very steamy otherwise, with lows only dropping to the low 70s and dew points nearly to match.
Friday
We break the heat wave officially on Friday with highs only set to reach the middle and upper 80s. Still very warm yes, but a discernible drop from the persistent 90s. The reason for temperatures scaling back will be a cold front sweeping across the region.
That front will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day, with activity most widespread during the afternoon and evening. As with Thursday's storms, heavy downpours and gusty winds are likely, along with frequent lightning. As you're getting ready to kick off your weekend, make sure to keep an eye on the sky!

