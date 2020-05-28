This week's hot and humid conditions gave us a nice preview of Summer, but we could use little refreshment at this point. After some storms this evening and tonight, that's exactly what we're going to get!
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make their way through Mid-Michigan this evening as a slow-moving cold front tracks across the state. No severe weather is expected, but some of the storms will produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning. Keep an eye to the sky if you're looking to head out for an evening walk or if you're planning on firing up the grill.
Showers and storms will become less numerous overnight, but some isolated activity will persist into Friday morning. Temperatures will take a more pleasant turn into the low 60s by morning.
Friday
If you're ready for a break from the heat and humidity, Friday and the weekend have you covered. With the cold front still over the state, some lingering showers or thunderstorms will remain in the mix on Friday morning. Stay alert for slick areas on the roads, but no need to worry about any torrential or blinding rains.
Leftover showers will depart after lunchtime, although we could scare up one or two more into mid-afternoon. More noticeable will be the quick return of sunshine, and the refreshing change in the air mass. High temperatures on Friday will stick right around average in the low 70s, and we'll cut way back on the humidity. In fact, with a NNW breeze at 6-12 mph, we'll likely get a chance to open the windows back up, and keep them that way throughout the weekend!
Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday night with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.
This Weekend
We'll see plentiful sunshine both Saturday and Sunday as high pressure assumes control of our weather! Highs will take a turn below average, but mid 60s both days will offer up some pleasant relief from this week's hot and humid conditions.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
